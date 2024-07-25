Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAKO Global 2024; San Diego [Image 15 of 16]

    MAKO Global 2024; San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Lt. Mony Ty participates in Exercise Mako Global 2024 at the Navy Reserve Operational Level of War (OLW) Center of Excellence during Exercise MAKO Global 2024 onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, July 26. The MAKO series provides Reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an OLW exercise including a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:15
