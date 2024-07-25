MAKO Global 2024; San Diego

Lt. Mony Ty participates in Exercise Mako Global 2024 at the Navy Reserve Operational Level of War (OLW) Center of Excellence during Exercise MAKO Global 2024 onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, July 26. The MAKO series provides Reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an OLW exercise including a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom)

