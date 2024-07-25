Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, poses for a photo with reserve Sailors in the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) at the Navy Warfare Development Center on Naval Station Norfolk during MAKO Global 2024, July 26. The MAKO series provides reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an Operational Level of War (OLW) exercise including a MOC scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ephraim Bittner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8554376 VIRIN: 240726-N-OY277-1005 Resolution: 1800x955 Size: 997.11 KB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAKO Global 2024; Norfolk [Image 2 of 2], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.