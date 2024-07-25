Capt. Jason Naidyhorski, deputy commander, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, poses for a photo with reserve Sailors outside the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) at the Navy Warfare Development Center on Naval Station Norfolk during MAKO Global 2024, July 27. The MAKO series provides reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an Operational Level of War (OLW) exercise including a MOC scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ephraim Bittner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 18:40 Photo ID: 8554413 VIRIN: 240727-N-OY277-2116 Resolution: 4650x3181 Size: 8.47 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAKO Global 2024; Norfolk, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.