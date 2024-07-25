MAKO Global 2024; Norfolk

Rear Adm. John Robinson, Vice Chief of Information, speaks with reserve Sailors in the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) at the Navy Warfare Development Center on Naval Station Norfolk during MAKO Global 2024, July 26. The MAKO series provides reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an Operational Level of War (OLW) exercise including a MOC scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ephraim Bittner)

