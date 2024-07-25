Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAKO Global 2024; Norfolk [Image 13 of 16]

    MAKO Global 2024; Norfolk

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Rear Adm. John Robinson, Vice Chief of Information, speaks with reserve Sailors in the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) at the Navy Warfare Development Center on Naval Station Norfolk during MAKO Global 2024, July 26. The MAKO series provides reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an Operational Level of War (OLW) exercise including a MOC scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ephraim Bittner)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8554356
    VIRIN: 240726-N-OY277-1730
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Navy Reserve
    MAKO Global

