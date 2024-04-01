USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Captain Robert Biggs, center, the arriving Commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Captain Robert Biggs, center, the arriving Commanding Officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), makes his first remarks as the new Commanding Officer of the New Orleans, during a change-of-command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Patrick German relinquished command of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to Capt. Robert Biggs during a change of command ceremony held onboard on March 22, 2024.



Capt. German assumed command December 22, 2022. He led the ship through a successful patrol that included operations near Australia and participation in a multinational exercise as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan.



“To the crew, I love you guys. I want to see you win, and I know you will... I told Michelle that I was going to leave the ship better than I found it, and I firmly believe I’ve done that. Rob, I don’t think I could turn Easy over to anyone else and feel comfortable with the direction it’s going.” said Capt. German. His next assignment will have him assume command of Amphibious Squadron ELEVEN.



Capt. Biggs expressed his gratitude for both returning to Sasebo and the opportunity to command another forward deployed vessel, “This feels like coming home in a way. Taking command of a ship today is a special and unique opportunity, and so humbling.”



New Orleans is Capt. Biggs’ third command at sea tour, previously completing successful command tours on USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and USS Warrior (MCM 10).



USS New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.