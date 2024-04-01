USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Captain Patrick German, right, departing Commanding Officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), receives his command pennant from CMDCM Brian Metzger, Command Master Chief of the New Orleans, during a change-of-command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

