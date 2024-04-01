Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024 [Image 21 of 24]

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

    JAPAN

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Captain Patrick German, center, departing Commanding Officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), departs the Ship. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 07:30
    Photo ID: 8326771
    VIRIN: 240322-N-FI026-1183
    Resolution: 4205x2803
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024 [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    SASEBO
    USS NEW ORLEANS (LPD 18)
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT