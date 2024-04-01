USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Captain Robert Biggs, center, oncoming Commanding Officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), arrives to the Ship’s change of command ceremony. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

