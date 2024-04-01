USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Change of Command on March 22, 2024

SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), retire the Colors during a change of command ceremony onboard the Ship. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

