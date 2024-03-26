Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

By Jefferson Wolfe

Command Information Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The vice chief of staff of the Army visited the Fort Gregg-Adams Military Entrance Processing Station Thursday morning learning about its operations and taking part in an enlistment ceremony.



Gen. James Mingus received a tour of the facility, a briefing on various issues facing the United States Military Entrance Processing Command and administered the oath to seven Army applicants.



“You are taking an oath to an idea that we are willing to lay down our life for, and that’s a very, very serious thing," Mingus told the applicants. "And so, my personal thanks for what you are about ready to do here and for the service you are about ready to do for our country.”



This was Mingus’ first visit to a MEPS, said Col. Megan Stallings, the commander of USMEPCOM. He wanted a chance to see what the facility was like and to assess what the station’s applicants do.



Maj. Tanisha L. Smith, Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS commander, led the tour through the various activities in the building.



“He was looking at challenges for recruiters and MEPS and finding ways to enable solutions,” Stallings said.



One of the items discussed was the MHS Genesis, the Military Health System's modern electronic health record that provides a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families, she said.



The electronic record starts at a MEPS during a service members’ day one initial exam and stays with them throughout their careers and beyond, Stallings said.



MEPS assesses applicants based on three pillars, she said. The first, aptitude, is measured by the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test. The second, moral, is accomplished through a background check. MHS Genesis will make the third, health, easier to assess and track.



Also included in the visit were leaders from the Richmond Recruiting Battalion, including the commander, Lt. Col. Bowe Averill. Mingus also visited a local recruiting station after leaving Fort Gregg-Adams.



Mingus was sworn in Jan. 4 as the 39th vice chief of staff of the Army.

