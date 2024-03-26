Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 2 of 8]

    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army, shakes hands with seven new applicants for military service just before administering the oath of office March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8312332
    VIRIN: 240328-A-RO653-6485
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    MHS Genesis
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024
    Gen. James Mingus

