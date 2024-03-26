Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army, shakes hands with seven new applicants for military service just before administering the oath of office March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8312332 VIRIN: 240328-A-RO653-6485 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.34 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 8 of 8], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.