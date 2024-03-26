Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army, swears in seven new applicants March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8312340
    VIRIN: 240328-A-RO653-5846
    Resolution: 3327x2495
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    MHS Genesis
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024
    Gen. James Mingus

