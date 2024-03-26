Marine Sgt. Diane Sanchez, right, receives a handshake and a coin from Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.
|03.28.2024
|03.28.2024 19:05
|8312334
|240328-A-RO653-6934
|2222x1668
|790.29 KB
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|4
|1
This work, Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 8 of 8], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS
