Marine Sgt. Diane Sanchez, right, receives a handshake and a coin from Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8312334 VIRIN: 240328-A-RO653-6934 Resolution: 2222x1668 Size: 790.29 KB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 8 of 8], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.