    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 3 of 8]

    Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army speaks to leaders from United States Military Entrance Processing Command leaders and Army Recruiting Command Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:05
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    MHS Genesis
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024
    Gen. James Mingus

