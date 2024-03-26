Gen. James J. Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the Army speaks to leaders from United States Military Entrance Processing Command leaders and Army Recruiting Command Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Gregg-Adams.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8312333
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-RO653-6454
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS [Image 8 of 8], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army vice chief of staff visits Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT