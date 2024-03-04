State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), retired in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, March 3, 2024.



In his role, Sullivan served as the top enlisted member of the state and was responsible for leading 2,000 Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 104th Fighter Wing and Joint Force Headquarters-Massachusetts.



During his retirement ceremony, Maj. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, gave her remarks as the presiding officer, summarizing his career and contributions to the military. Gaglio is the Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Force Material Command, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and former Chief of Staff and Air Component Commander of the MANG.



Maj. Gen. Gaglio presented the State Command Chief Master Sgt. with several awards during his ceremony. Sullivan earned the Army Commendation Medal, awarded for exceptionally meritorious achievement while serving as the State Command Chief Master Sgt. of the MANG. The governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded him with the Medal of Merit for meritorious service in the MANG, in which Sullivan distinguished himself through a long and exemplary military career.



The State Command Chief’s service started in 1983 after enlisting in the Marine Corps. Sullivan served four years in the infantry before joining the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1987. During his 12 years as a Soldier, Chief Sullivan was selected for Officer Candidate School and received a Commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1990.



In 2009, Sullivan enlisted in the MANG and accepted a position as the Ground Safety Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for the 267th Combat Communications Squadron. Chief Sullivan was selected to become a First Sergeant at the squadron and wing level before taking the role of State Command Chief.



During his career, Chief Sullivan served in various leadership roles at various levels. He is a veteran of Operations Freedoms Sentinal, Noble Eagle and Inherent Resolve. He earned several major awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.



Chief Sullivan is a retired civilian Law Enforcement officer and served 25 years for the Town of Mashpee Massachusetts. He retired as a Lieutenant and was in command of the detective division and Special Response Team. Currently, Chief Sullivan is the Operations Director of the Organization of Competitive Bodybuilding, the largest drug-free bodybuilding federation in America.

