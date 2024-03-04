State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), is presented with a shadow box by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl, Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 3, 2024. The gift represented his service in the Marine Corps, Army National Guard and Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

