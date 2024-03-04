Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), is presented with a shadow box by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hirl, Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 3, 2024. The gift represented his service in the Marine Corps, Army National Guard and Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8269437
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-TS442-1146
    Resolution: 4199x2794
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Chief
    Command Chief Master Sergeant
    retirement
    Massachusetts Air National Guard

