State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), is presented the folded flag by the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Honor Guard during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 3, 2024. The flag was folded and presented to show respect to the flag and express gratitude to Sullivan for his service. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

