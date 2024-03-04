State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), earns the Medal of Merit during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, March 3, 2024. This medal was awarded by the governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for meritorious service in the MANG, in which Sullivan distinguished himself through a long and exemplary military career. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024
Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US