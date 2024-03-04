U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), retires in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, March 3, 2024. In his role, Sullivan served as the top enlisted member of the state and was responsible for leading 2,000 Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 104th Fighter Wing and Joint Force Headquarters-Massachusetts. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8269433
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-TS442-1178
|Resolution:
|4902x3262
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT