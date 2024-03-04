State Command Chief Master Sgt. Sullivan retires from Massachusetts Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Massachusetts Air National Guard (MANG), retires in a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, March 3, 2024. In his role, Sullivan served as the top enlisted member of the state and was responsible for leading 2,000 Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 104th Fighter Wing and Joint Force Headquarters-Massachusetts. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

