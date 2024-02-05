Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in Poland benefit from the expertise of the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team during holistic resilience training, emphasizing the importance of effective stress management in deployment environments. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND — Troops stationed at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, are undergoing a specialized training program to enhance their holistic resilience.



The training, conducted by the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team based in Bombualder, Germany, visited with Fort Bliss soldiers stationed in Poland, focusing on mental, physical, spiritual, sleep, and nutritional domains of readiness.



Scheduled from February 5 to 8, 2024, the training sessions provide a comprehensive approach to managing stressors commonly encountered in deployment environments. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure military personnel are well-equipped to navigate the challenges associated with their duties.



The 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team, known for its expertise in addressing military personnel's psychological and emotional well-being, has traversed three countries — Poland, Germany, and Lithuania — to deliver this critical training. The team's mission is to equip service members with tools and strategies that enhance their ability to manage day-to-day stressors effectively.



"It's crucial to recognize that resilience goes beyond physical fitness; it encompasses mental, spiritual, and emotional well-being. Our training is designed to provide a holistic approach, ensuring our troops are prepared for the diverse challenges they may encounter," emphasizes Sgt. Cody Walls, a behavioral health specialist assigned to the 254th COSCT.



The training sessions are open to all interested parties at each location, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the importance of mental health across all ranks. The trainers have observed a diverse mix of attendees, including enlisted personnel and officers, highlighting the universal nature of stressors faced by military members.



Cpt. Kenneth Paull, a chaplain with the 254th COSCT, notes the significance of rank diversity in the training sessions. "It's encouraging to see a spectrum of ranks participating. Stressors don't discriminate based on rank, and it's crucial for all military members to have access to tools that foster resilience," he remarks.



One of the participants, Spc. Gabriel McKinney, a soldier assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored, shared insights into his experience with the training. "This program has provided me with practical tools to manage stressors more effectively. It's valuable for troops like us, regardless of our rank, to have these resources at our disposal," said McKinney.



The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. The goal is to empower military personnel with a comprehensive skill set that addresses the unique challenges of their profession.



As the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team continues its mission, the positive impact of its efforts is evident in the diverse representation of military ranks participating in the training sessions.



This holistic approach to resilience underscores the military's commitment to the well-being of its personnel. It highlights the evolving strategies employed to meet the ever-changing demands of modern warfare.



After their brief tour, the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team team will head back to Baulmholder, Germany, to continue their mission of supporting troops throughout the European Theater.



The 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team is assigned to the 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional), supports the 30th Medical Brigade, the Europe Regional Medical Command, US Army Europe (USAREUR), the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and European Command (EUCOM), and plays a crucial role in every military operation in the theater.