    Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress [Image 4 of 9]

    Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stationed at Drawsko Combat Training Center, engage in a comprehensive stress management program led by the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team from Baumbualder, Germany, with a focus on mental, physical, spiritual, sleep, and nutritional readiness. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 06:55
    Photo ID: 8230850
    VIRIN: 240208-A-AJ772-9240
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 14.64 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

