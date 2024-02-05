Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stationed at Drawsko Combat Training Center, engage in a comprehensive stress management program led by the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team from Baumbualder, Germany, with a focus on mental, physical, spiritual, sleep, and nutritional readiness. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 02.08.2024
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US