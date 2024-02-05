Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in Poland benefit from the expertise of the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team during holistic resilience training, emphasizing the importance of effective stress management in deployment environments. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

