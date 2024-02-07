Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

Cpt. Kenneth Paull, a Chaplin with the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team, a health care professional specializing in psychological well-being, conducts holistic resilience training for soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stationed in Europe, emphasizing effective stress management tools and strategies. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL