Ready and Resilient: 254th COSCT Support Fort Bliss Soldiers Combat Operational Stress

Spc. Kevin Hernandez, assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division participates in holistic resilience training sessions, conducted by the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Team from Bombualder, Germany, aiming to enhance stress management capabilities of soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stationed at Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland. The holistic resilience training encompasses various aspects, including mental health awareness, physical fitness routines, spiritual well-being practices, sleep hygiene, and nutritional education. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL