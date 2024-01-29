Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter | Members of the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter | Members of the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ meet at NCTF-RH Headquarters. The team of experts came from across the United States to ‘swarm’ and find ways to address community and regulator concerns over water testing and quality at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter) see less | View Image Page

Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns

Partners with Federal, Local Regulators to Boost Drinking Water Monitoring Efforts



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Department of Navy is surging personnel, resources, and expertise to respond to reports raising concerns about the quality of water from the Navy’s water system and low-level detections of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) in the water. The safe drinking water standard for TPH is 266, and all tests produced detections below that level. The Navy also performed a chromatogram, or fingerprint analysis, for each TPH detection. The chromatogram of the TPH detected does not match the chromatogram of JP-5 jet fuel.



“The Department of the Navy’s first priority is providing reliable and safe drinking water to those who live and work on the Navy’s water system – service members, civilians, residents and their families, and members of the community,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), and commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “Determining the root cause of these detections is the top priority and the Navy is working in close collaboration with subject matter experts so that we can provide the community with more information and assistance.”



For nearly a week a “swarm team” of experts from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), along with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command and the Defense Health Agency have been in Hawaii to conduct tests, analysis, and exercise through solution sets. At the conclusion of their work this week, the team will have a pathway to determine what the possible causes of the reported impacts are, additional actions the team can take to respond and offer care to people and address their concerns.



In addition to this effort, Vice Adm. Scotty Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, will be in Hawaii where he will stand up a senior medical working group, and ensure focused attention, information flow, and responses to the community.



In addition to the continual water testing and monitoring of the JBPHH drinking water system, and at the direction of DOH, the Navy sampled the Waiawa Shaft again on Jan. 30. The rapid-test result yielded a Non-Detect for TPH. Including this sample, the Navy has sampled the Waiawa Shaft eight times over the last two years, and all results have been Non-Detect.



The Navy has been able to respond, test, and provide resources at all known locations where residents have reported water concerns; however, the Navy has not been able to connect a majority of reports to an individual or location. Please contact the Navy Rapid Response Team on the 24-hour helpline at 808-449-1979. Residents with medical concerns should immediately contact their Primary Care Manager.



NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil.