Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns

Members of the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) water testing ‘Swarm Team’ meet at NCTF-RH Headquarters. The team of experts came from across the United States to ‘swarm’ and find ways to address community and regulator concerns over water testing and quality at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

