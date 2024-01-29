Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Experts from the Navy, Hawaii State Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and Defense Health Agency meet at the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) headquarters to discuss drinking water quality sampling, testing and root-cause analysis at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 30. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024
    VIRIN: 240130-N-IS471-7057
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns

    water quality
    Swarm
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

