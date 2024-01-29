Experts from the Navy, Hawaii State Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and Defense Health Agency meet at the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) headquarters to discuss drinking water quality sampling, testing and root-cause analysis at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 30. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 21:41 Photo ID: 8222898 VIRIN: 240130-N-IS471-7057 Resolution: 5453x3317 Size: 2.13 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.