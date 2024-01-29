Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns

Experts from the Navy, Hawaii State Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and Defense Health Agency meet at the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) headquarters to discuss drinking water quality sampling, testing and root-cause analysis at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 30. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)
|01.30.2024
|02.02.2024 21:41
|8222898
|240130-N-IS471-7057
|5453x3317
|2.13 MB
|HI, US
|9
|0
Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns
