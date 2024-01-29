The Department of Navy is surging personnel, resources, and expertise to respond to reports raising concerns about the quality of water from the Navy’s water system and low-level detections of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) in the water.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912007
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-IS471-6461
|Filename:
|DOD_110108624
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. James Sullivan Speaks About Navy Swarm Team, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns
