Drinking water experts from Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command take a group photo at NCTF-RH Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Jan. 31. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8222900
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-MK588-4588
|Resolution:
|969x1045
|Size:
|248 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns [Image 3 of 3], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT