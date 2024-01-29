Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Concerns

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Drinking water experts from Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command take a group photo at NCTF-RH Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Jan. 31. NCTF-RH is committed to working with government agencies and community stakeholders to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility safely and deliberately in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Takes Decisive Action to Address Water Quality Concerns

    water quality
    Swarm
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

