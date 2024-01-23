Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024

Bringing a message of thanks, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, participated in his final Washington National Guard Legislative Day at the state capitol in Olympia, Wash. on January 24, 2024.



“I just want to spend some time thanking you for all your support of the Washington National Guard during my tenure as the adjutant general,” said Daugherty. “The work you do here is so critical and I know you are working to help our state every day.”



Every year, the Washington State Legislature honors the accomplishments of the Washington National Guard during concurrent House and Senate sessions. Along with recognizing the organization’s successes, this year the Legislature also celebrated Daugherty, who is retiring after more than 44 years of service in the Army. Of those – 30 have been spent in state service and a dozen as adjutant general.



“It is a real honor to speak on this subject,” said Rep. Dan Bronoske, state representative from the 28th District, which includes Camp Murray. “I spent the summer between my junior year and senior year in high school at basic training and returned and completed a six-year commitment in the Washington Army National Guard.”



“We have heard about all the great work the Guard has done over the past few years, including during the pandemic and for that we are so grateful,” said Sen. Emily Randall, state senator from the 26th District. “I have the chance to honor the Guard members in my district at the Bremerton Armory.”



Randall represents the Kitsap, Bremerton, and Port Orchard area, which is home to the Bremerton Readiness Center and Washington Youth Challenge Academy.



“We accomplished a lot during my tenure, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Daugherty. “We still need more tsunami evacuation towers, and more work to get bridges and roads strengthened to bring supplies from east to west following a potential Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.”

