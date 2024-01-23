Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024 [Image 7 of 11]

    Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A color guard comprised of U.S. Army and Air Force service members with the Washington National Guard present the colors during the opening of National Guard Legislative Day at the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 24, 2024. National Guard Legislative Day is hosted annually to recognize the contributions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:06
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Air Force
    Army
    Washington National Guard
    Legislative Day
    Washington State Capitol
    State Government

