Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024

Washington National Guard service members are recognized by the Washington State Senate during the opening of National Guard Legislative Day at the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 24, 2024. National Guard Legislative Day is hosted annually to highlight the contributions of the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US