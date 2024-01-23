Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024 [Image 1 of 11]

    Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, is greeted by Washington State senator Javier Valdez during National Guard Legislative Day at the Washington State Capitol Building in Olympia, Wash., Jan. 24, 2024. Daugherty attended his final Legislative Day as adjutant general before his retirement this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8212394
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-YS961-5040
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard service members recognized during Legislative Day 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    Legislative Day
    Washington State Capitol
    Bret D. Daugherty
    State Government
    Javier Valdez

