CNO, MCPON visit Sigonella, CTF-67, NATO

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 24, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea stopped at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, to visit with forward-deployed Sailors, on their way to the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 23.



“CNO’s visit to NAS Sigonella not only allowed us to showcase our current installation capabilities as the “Hub of the Med,” but also gave us the opportunity to better understand how we can improve upon our foundational installation priorities to further align and support Adm. Franchetti’s strategic vision for America’s warfighting Navy,” said Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella.



At an all hands call with more than 500 personnel assigned to various tenant commands onboard NAS Sigonella, Franchetti reiterated her strategic priorities and answered questions from those in attendance.



“I’ve been thinking a lot about what our Navy team needs for the future, and I believe it is a focus on warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them,” said Franchetti. “We will focus on delivering decisive combat power at sea, strengthening the Navy team, and fortifying the foundation that supports warfighting and warfighters by building trust, aligning resources and being ready.”



During the all hands call, Franchetti took time to recognize the dedication and hard work of select, high-performing Sailors. Additionally, Senior Sailors of the Year and leadership from seven tenant commands onboard NAS Sigonella had the unique opportunity to attend a formal luncheon with CNO and MCPON.



The visit also aligned with the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives (JEDI) Symposium, hosted by Commander, Task Force 67 (CTF-67), which is responsible for command and tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout the European and African areas of responsibility.



Franchetti gave remarks during the symposium, which is designed to foster collaborative dialogue among P-8A Poseidon users from the United States, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and Norway. JEDI aims to elevate tactical awareness, exchange valuable lessons learned, and discuss forward-looking initiatives. By sharing expertise and coordinating strategies, JEDI facilitates a unified approach to addressing complex maritime challenges, thereby strengthening collective defense capabilities.



“We are exceptionally honored to welcome the CNO, especially when the first JEDI symposium is underway. Her visit is a resounding endorsement of the vital role our Sailors play within NATO operations, particularly amidst current global tensions,” said CTF-67 Commodore Capt. Bryan Hager. “It is a testament to the strategic impact of our daily endeavors across the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The CNO’s presence and words of encouragement not only highlights the importance of the JEDI symposium but also reinforces our commitment to fostering interoperability and unity among our NATO allies, which is essential to maintaining regional stability and security.”



Before departing for the Paris Naval Conference, Franchetti and Honea visited with Brig. Gen. Andy Clark, commanding general, NATO Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Force.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:00 Story ID: 462320 Location: IT Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO, MCPON visit Sigonella, CTF-67, NATO, by PO2 Kelsey Culbertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.