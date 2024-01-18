Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON Meet with Sailors [Image 1 of 2]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    240123-N-AN659-3003
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Donte Stackhouse speaks with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti after an all hands call at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea travelled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO‘s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella‘s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8209670
    VIRIN: 240123-N-AN659-3004
    Resolution: 2400x1800
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON Meet with Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNO, MCPON visit Sigonella, CTF-67, NATO

    TAGS

    All Hands Call
    NASSIG
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

