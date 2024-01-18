CNO and MCPON Meet with Sailors

240123-N-AN659-3002

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) - Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class Nikki Garcia speaks with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti questions after an all hands call at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea travelled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO‘s strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella‘s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 Photo ID: 8209671 Location: SIGONELLA, IT