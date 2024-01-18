Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON Kick Off JEDI [Image 8 of 8]

    CNO and MCPON Kick Off JEDI

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    240123-N-AN659-2006
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the inaugural P-8A Joint Exploration and Discussion Initiative (JEDI) Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. The JEDI symposium facilitates constructive discussions between partner nations using P-8As, to increase tactical awareness, share lessons learned, discuss initiatives and foster interoperability between allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8209669
    VIRIN: 240123-N-AN659-2006
    Resolution: 2400x1603
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 6
