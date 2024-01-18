240123-N-AN659-2006
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the inaugural P-8A Joint Exploration and Discussion Initiative (JEDI) Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. The JEDI symposium facilitates constructive discussions between partner nations using P-8As, to increase tactical awareness, share lessons learned, discuss initiatives and foster interoperability between allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost /Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8209669
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-AN659-2006
|Resolution:
|2400x1603
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON Kick Off JEDI [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNO, MCPON visit Sigonella, CTF-67, NATO
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT