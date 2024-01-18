CNO and MCPON Kick Off JEDI

240123-N-AN659-2006

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks at the inaugural P-8A Joint Exploration and Discussion Initiative (JEDI) Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. The JEDI symposium facilitates constructive discussions between partner nations using P-8As, to increase tactical awareness, share lessons learned, discuss initiatives and foster interoperability between allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost /Released)

Date Taken: 01.23.2024
Location: SIGONELLA, IT