Embarked Airwing Conducts F-35C Cyclic Operations Aboard George Washington

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 13, 2023) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and embarked Carrier Airwing (CVW) 7 completed carrier qualifications and cyclic flight operations Dec. 12 while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

Having previously focused on carrier qualifications, George Washington transitioned to cyclic operations to simulate future operational missions. This milestone marks the first time an aircraft carrier operating in the Atlantic Ocean conducted cyclic operations utilizing the F-35C Lightning II.

“Working to integrate with the ‘Team Freedom’ Airwing demonstrates that our warship continues to meet critical milestones in preparation for conducting global operations,” said George Washington’s Commanding Officer Capt. Brent C. Gaut. “I am exceptionally proud of our crew for making history during this underway period. Together, our ‘GW’ Team and family continue to highlight the U.S. Navy’s profound operational capabilities, while also strengthening and empowering the future of naval aviation.”

Over three days of cyclic flight operations the crew conducted 141 sorties, 67 day traps, and 17 night traps with brief pauses to allow for maintenance and fueling. While in the air, pilots completed various exercises, from close air support of troops on the ground and air-to-air maneuvers. Once the pilots successfully demonstrated tactical proficiency, they landed on the flight deck and prepared to launch again.

“These operations test our current capabilities and help the airwing and ship’s crew integrate to accomplish safe and effective operations from the sea,” said Capt. Alex Hampton, commander of CVW-7. “It is a synchronized effort that allows us to project power from the sea, maintain a dynamic and proficient level of readiness to meet emerging missions, and deter potential adversaries. It also provided the crew the opportunity to operate with first-of-its-kind aircraft. F-35Cs are extremely versatile, able to complete a wide variety of missions that would’ve required multiple aircraft before.”

The 5th generation F-35 Lightning II integrates advanced stealth technology into a highly agile, supersonic aircraft that provides the pilot with unprecedented situational awareness and unmatched lethality and survivability. While at sea, Team Freedom focused on integrating the aircraft with the ship’s crew both on the flight deck and in the hangar bay.

“This underway saw the Argonauts return to the cyclic carrier environment for the first time since returning from deployment last year,” said Cmdr. Christopher Case, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147. “It gave us an invaluable opportunity to integrate and operate with the George Washington and CVW-7 teams for the first time. I am proud of the incredible work the Sailors of VFA-147 accomplished in just a short period of time, and look forward to continued integration opportunities.”

Embarked squadrons of CVW-7 included VFA-147 “Argonauts,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 “Jolly Rogers,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 “Patriots,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 “Nightdippers,” and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 “Grandmasters.”

