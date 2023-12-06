VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Launch/Recovery (Equipment) 1st Class Jared Midgett (AW), from Killeen, Texas, assigned to V-2 division in air department launches an F-35C Lightning II, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Dec. 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 22:22
|Photo ID:
|8155461
|VIRIN:
|231205-N-VX022-1051
|Resolution:
|5962x3975
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
