B-roll of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 conducting cyclic operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) from Dec. 10-12th in the Atlantic Ocean. USS George Washington is underway in support of future operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907623
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-VX022-5842
|Filename:
|DOD_110045488
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35C Lightning II Cyclic Operations Onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Embarked Airwing Conducts F-35C Cyclic Operations Aboard George Washington
