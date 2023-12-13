Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35C Lightning II Cyclic Operations Onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    B-roll of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 conducting cyclic operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) from Dec. 10-12th in the Atlantic Ocean. USS George Washington is underway in support of future operations.

    This work, F-35C Lightning II Cyclic Operations Onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Embarked Airwing Conducts F-35C Cyclic Operations Aboard George Washington

    TAGS

    CVN73
    VFA-147
    B-roll
    F-35C
    USSGW

