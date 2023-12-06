Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington [Image 6 of 8]

    VFA-147 Conducts Flight Operations Aboard George Washington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F-35C Lightning II, from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Dec. 5, 2023. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 22:30
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CVN 73
    F-35
    Strike Fighter Squadron
    VFA 147
    F-35C
    Lightning II

