SECAF visits Aviano Air Base

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Aviano Air Base Dec. 5, to take a firsthand look at how Airmen at the 31st Fighter Wing employ the mission and are part of One Team focused on the One Fight.



According to the U.S. National Defense Strategy, the U.S. cannot meet their complex and interconnected challenges alone. Mutually-beneficial Alliances and partnerships are our greatest global strategic advantage - and they are a center of gravity for this strategy.



During his visit, Kendall received a mission brief where he learned about the 31st FW mission to secure the base, generate combat airpower, and be ready to deploy and fight from home. He also toured the 510th Fighter Squadron and witnessed the close cooperation between the U.S. and Italian Airmen.



"The outstanding partnership between the U.S. and our NATO Allies is on clear display at Aviano," said Kendall. "Whether working together for air operations or ensuring base security, the actions they take side-by-side are aimed to preserve peace, enhance security and maintain stability."



Additionally, Kendall was able to meet several Airmen from across the base and recognize them for their dedication and willingness to go above and beyond for the mission.



“Airmen are the key to the continued success of the Air Force,” said Kendall. “Meeting Airmen where they serve, especially during these uneasy times renews my pride in their duty, skill, and professionalism. They make me proud to be a part of the Department of the Air Force, our One Team."



The stop at Aviano kicks off a multi-day trip to visit with Airmen and Guardians serving at expeditionary locations and pass along thanks and gratitude as the holiday season approaches.

