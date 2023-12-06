Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 4 of 4]

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano

    ITALY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aviano Air Base leaders salute Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall as he departs Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. While at Aviano, Kendall attended a mission brief, met and coined Airmen for exceeding the Air Force standard and toured the 510th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

