Aviano Air Base leaders salute Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall as he departs Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. While at Aviano, Kendall attended a mission brief, met and coined Airmen for exceeding the Air Force standard and toured the 510th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8155791
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-NR948-1338
|Resolution:
|5612x3734
|Size:
|343 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
