Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall presents a challenge coin to Staff Sgt. Frank McCall, 31st Medical Group Airman, before a mission brief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. SECAF Kendall coined 6 Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing to recognize them for their commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8155788
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-NR948-1158
|Resolution:
|5568x3705
|Size:
|369.27 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
