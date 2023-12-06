Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 1 of 4]

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano

    ITALY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall presents a challenge coin to Staff Sgt. Frank McCall, 31st Medical Group Airman, before a mission brief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. SECAF Kendall coined 6 Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing to recognize them for their commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

