Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall receives a coin given by Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base Italian air force commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. Coins are given as awards for accomplishments or are exchanged in recognition of visits to an organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8155790
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-NR948-1294
|Resolution:
|4158x2767
|Size:
|195.85 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT