    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 3 of 4]

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano

    ITALY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall receives a coin given by Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base Italian air force commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. Coins are given as awards for accomplishments or are exchanged in recognition of visits to an organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 02:58
    Photo ID: 8155790
    VIRIN: 231205-F-NR948-1294
    Resolution: 4158x2767
    Size: 195.85 KB
    Location: IT
    secaf
    coin
    air force
    dv
    visit

