    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano [Image 2 of 4]

    SECAF Kendall visits Aviano

    ITALY

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall attends a mission brief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2023. While at Aviano, Kendall attended a mission brief, met and coined Airmen for exceeding the Air Force standard and toured the 510th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

