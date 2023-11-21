Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, right, invited members of...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, right, invited members of the Green family share Thanksgiving Dinner at Green Hall — A hall named after their father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. However, his daughers Peggy Green-Bryant , center, and Susan Green-Perry, requested to instead serve the basic trainees dinner, much like their father did during his 14 years of service. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov. 23, 2023) — At Fort Sill, the legacy of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green, known for his unwavering dedication to feeding Soldiers during the Vietnam War, was brought to life this Thanksgiving.



In a touching tribute, the Green family, led by his daughters Peggy Green-Bryant and Susan Green-Perry, and son Dennis Green, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, continued his legacy by serving Thanksgiving dinner to basic trainees at Fort Sill’s Green Hall.



CW2 Green's story is one of service and sacrifice. A food service technician in Vietnam, he was recognized for his commitment to providing hot meals to troops, a comforting respite from the hardships of war. His service ended tragically in 1969, in a helicopter crash, but his spirit lives on at Fort Sill, where Green Hall serves as a daily reminder of his dedication.



The Green family, embodying their father's attitude, served over 1000 meals to members of the 434th Field Artillery Basic Combat Training Brigade. For many of these trainees, it was their first Thanksgiving away from home, an experience made more memorable by the personal touch of the Green family.



Peggy Green-Bryant reflected on the experience: "This is such an honor to be able to come here and, in a way, follow in our father's footsteps and continue his legacy of service to Soldiers."



Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, underscored the significance of the occasion. "We are profoundly honored to welcome the Greens, embodying the spirit of 'Soldier for Life.' Their presence today, to share and serve a Thanksgiving meal with our Soldiers and trainees, resonates deeply with the legacy of service exemplified by their father," said Sibilla.



The Greens, initially invited to attend the dinner, insisted on helping serve the meal themselves, further honoring CW2 Green's service. Their involvement added a personal dimension to the event, bridging past and present.



Fort Sill leadership, including Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Commanding General, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, along with Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Commandant of the Field Artillery, the 434th Field Artillery command team, and others, joined the family in serving the meal, reflecting the strong sense of community and respect within the military.



CW2 Green's memory is honored at Fort Sill through Green Hall, a dining facility on the basic combat training side of the post. This facility serves 1,000 to 3,000 Soldiers daily, amounting to about two million Soldiers each year. His story and sacrifice are featured prominently in the facility, educating new Soldiers about his contributions and legacy.



This was not just a meal; it was a living testament to the enduring bonds of military service and the lasting impact of those who have served, said Sibilla. CW2 Ivan Green's legacy, carried forward by his family, continues to inspire and nourish the spirit of service at Fort Sill.



View, download and share more photos of the event at Fort Sill’s official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720312913254