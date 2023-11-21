Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

Fort Sill's Green Hall was host to the Green family for Thanksgiving. They are the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green, who the hall is named after. A food service technician in Vietnam, he was recognized for his commitment to providing hot meals to troops, a comforting respite from the hardships of war. His service ended tragically in 1969, in a helicopter crash, but his spirit lives on at Fort Sill, where Green Hall serves as a daily reminder of his dedication.

