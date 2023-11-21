Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 1 of 6]

    Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Green Hall was host to the Green family for Thanksgiving. They are the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green, who the hall is named after. A food service technician in Vietnam, he was recognized for his commitment to providing hot meals to troops, a comforting respite from the hardships of war. His service ended tragically in 1969, in a helicopter crash, but his spirit lives on at Fort Sill, where Green Hall serves as a daily reminder of his dedication.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8137500
    VIRIN: 231123-D-FX991-4669
    Resolution: 2400x1556
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army TRADOC
    Fort Sill Garrison
    BeAllYouCanBe

