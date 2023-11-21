Fort Sill's Green Hall was host to the Green family for Thanksgiving. They are the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green, who the hall is named after. A food service technician in Vietnam, he was recognized for his commitment to providing hot meals to troops, a comforting respite from the hardships of war. His service ended tragically in 1969, in a helicopter crash, but his spirit lives on at Fort Sill, where Green Hall serves as a daily reminder of his dedication.
Vietnam warrant officer's legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture
