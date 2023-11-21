Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, right, invited members of the Green family share Thanksgiving Dinner at Green Hall — A hall named after their father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. However, his daughers Peggy Green-Bryant , center, and Susan Green-Perry, requested to instead serve the basic trainees dinner, much like their father did during his 14 years of service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.23.2023 16:02 Photo ID: 8137505 VIRIN: 231123-D-FX991-8100 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 45.16 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.