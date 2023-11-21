Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6]

    Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, right, invited members of the Green family share Thanksgiving Dinner at Green Hall — A hall named after their father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. However, his daughers Peggy Green-Bryant , center, and Susan Green-Perry, requested to instead serve the basic trainees dinner, much like their father did during his 14 years of service.

    This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam warrant officer&rsquo;s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

