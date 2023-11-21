Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill Garrison Commander, right, invited members of the Green family share Thanksgiving Dinner at Green Hall — A hall named after their father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. However, his daughers Peggy Green-Bryant , center, and Susan Green-Perry, requested to instead serve the basic trainees dinner, much like their father did during his 14 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8137505
|VIRIN:
|231123-D-FX991-8100
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|45.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture
