    Vietnam warrant officer's legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

    Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Basic trainees of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade prepare to eat Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23, 2023 at Fort Sill's Green Hall. The hall is named after Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. Green is known for his unwavering dedication to feeding Soldiers during the Vietnam War.

    Vietnam warrant officer's legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture
