Basic trainees of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade prepare to eat Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23, 2023 at Fort Sill's Green Hall. The hall is named after Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. Green is known for his unwavering dedication to feeding Soldiers during the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8137504
|VIRIN:
|231123-D-FX991-2664
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT