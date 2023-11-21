Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture

Basic trainees of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade prepare to eat Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23, 2023 at Fort Sill's Green Hall. The hall is named after Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green. Green is known for his unwavering dedication to feeding Soldiers during the Vietnam War.

